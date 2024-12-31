By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many patients are interested in natural approaches to complement or replace prescription blood thinners which are either very expensive novel oral anticoagulants, NOAC’s (apixaban, rivaroxaban, dabigatran) or warfarin with is affordable but requires frequent blood monitoring. The indication for anticoagulation is very important and is along the lines of a wide spectrum. For example, patients with mechanical heart valves have the highest risk of dangerous blood clots forming on the valve, so they require the most thorough and intensive blood thinner—warfarin. At the other end of the spectrum is low dose apixaban at 2.5 mg a day used for general prevention of heart attack and stroke. In the middle are patients with atrial fibrillation who have annual stroke risks due to small blood clots ~2% on average.

Nattokinase is a natural proteolytic and fibrinolytic compound available as an oral supplement with mechanisms of action that are complementary to the class of novel anticoagulants apixaban, rivaroxaban, dabigatran) as described by Muric et al.