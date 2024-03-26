During his years of working on Wall Street, former BlackRock analyst, Ed Dowd, became adept at gathering and analyzing data and developing an investment thesis before it became evident to other market players. He also became acquainted with the ways major financial interests can capture the federal regulators who are supposed to be watching them.

Like me, he retained a vivid memory of the financial industry shenanigans that led inexorably to the financial crisis of 2008. The lesson from that disaster is that one should be slow to trust assurances about great innovations when the innovators have billions to gain from our credulity and little to lose if their innovation is ultimately revealed to be fraudulent.

For the last few years, Ed’s Phinance Technologies research firm has examined trends in public health since the COVID-19 mass vaccination program was inflicted on humanity. His research team just published a new paper on a preprint server titled US - Trends in Death Rates from Neoplasms, Ages 15-44.

As they note in their summary:

We show a rise in excess mortality from neoplasms reported as underlying cause of death, which started in 2020 (1.7%) and accelerated substantially in 2021 (5.6%) and 2022 (7.9%). The increase in excess mortality in both 2021 (Z-score of 11.8) and 2022 (Z-score of 16.5) are highly statistically significant (extreme events). When looking at neoplasm death reported as one of multiple causes of death, we observe a similar trend with excess mortality of 3.3% (Z-score of 5.1) in 2020, 7.9% (Z-score of 12.1) in 2021, and 9.8% (Z-score of 15.0) in 2022, which were also highly statistically significant. The results indicate that from 2021 onwards, a novel phenomenon leading to increased neoplasm deaths appears to be present in individuals aged 15 to 44 in the US.

This morning I spoke with Ed about his team’s findings.

