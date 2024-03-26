Cancer Deaths Spiked in 2021 & 2022
Interview with Ed Dowd about his research firm's new data analysis.
During his years of working on Wall Street, former BlackRock analyst, Ed Dowd, became adept at gathering and analyzing data and developing an investment thesis before it became evident to other market players. He also became acquainted with the ways major financial interests can capture the federal regulators who are supposed to be watching them.
Like me, he retained a vivid memory of the financial industry shenanigans that led inexorably to the financial crisis of 2008. The lesson from that disaster is that one should be slow to trust assurances about great innovations when the innovators have billions to gain from our credulity and little to lose if their innovation is ultimately revealed to be fraudulent.
For the last few years, Ed’s Phinance Technologies research firm has examined trends in public health since the COVID-19 mass vaccination program was inflicted on humanity. His research team just published a new paper on a preprint server titled US - Trends in Death Rates from Neoplasms, Ages 15-44.
As they note in their summary:
We show a rise in excess mortality from neoplasms reported as underlying cause of death, which started in 2020 (1.7%) and accelerated substantially in 2021 (5.6%) and 2022 (7.9%). The increase in excess mortality in both 2021 (Z-score of 11.8) and 2022 (Z-score of 16.5) are highly statistically significant (extreme events).
When looking at neoplasm death reported as one of multiple causes of death, we observe a similar trend with excess mortality of 3.3% (Z-score of 5.1) in 2020, 7.9% (Z-score of 12.1) in 2021, and 9.8% (Z-score of 15.0) in 2022, which were also highly statistically significant. The results indicate that from 2021 onwards, a novel phenomenon leading to increased neoplasm deaths appears to be present in individuals aged 15 to 44 in the US.
This morning I spoke with Ed about his team’s findings.
TPTB are just going to wait you guys out. You have all the Truth and none of the resources. They have dumbed down 3/4's of the human population with Netflix and Door Dash and your statistics don't matter.
My niece is the Director of Communications for Public Health in Santa Clara County. Stanford grad. Kids. As a scientist who did AIDS work in Africa promoting condoms she has had a front row seat to the bullshit Fed, State, County and local gubmints have pushed for the past 4 years or 4 decades depending how old you are.
Does she say anything? Not a word. I still send her a Christmas card. I never hear from her. And it is because she is terrified of what she has contributed to.
I am a cynic so don't listen to me, you are doing the right work but you are always singing to the choir. The people who might change their view CAN'T because it would be like shooting themselves in the face, and the technology relentlessly works against you.
Everybody I love and care about has taken the vax and I am not willing to lose them for the truth
As an aside there is no Real and Permanent Good from the work of hedge fund traders. None. Never has been. Its the same old three card monty with the biggest fastest computers and enough nano seconds to trade a handful of stawks ahead of the next hot algo. Full Disclosure: I lost alot of money shorting the market in 2008.
Again, sorry for the rant. You both have worked hard on this very truthful stuff and anyone who is shifted even slightly towards that Truth is worth that effort. Namaste
Ed Dowd has the facts.
He is one of the only real honest to goodness Bean counters on our side.