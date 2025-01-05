Catastrophic Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from COVID-19 'Vaccines'
Increased risks of ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attack, myelitis, myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
A new study by Salmaggi et al found among 8,821,812 Italians that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of several serious neurological diseases:
Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]
Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]
Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]
Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28]
The majority of patients hospitalized for neurological diseases in 2021 received at least 1 vaccine dose:
Roh et al found among 558,017 South Koreans aged 65 and above that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment:
Alzheimer's Disease (AD): OR: 1.225 [95% CI: 1.025–1.464]; P = 0.026
Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): OR: 2.377 [95% CI: 1.845–3.064]; P < 0.001
Kim et al found among 2,027,353 South Koreans that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of multiple psychiatric disorders:
Depression: HR: 1.683 [95% CI: 1.520–1.863]
Anxiety, Dissociative, Stress-Related, and Somatoform Disorders: HR: 1.439 [95% CI: 1.322–1.568]
Sleep Disorders: HR: 1.934 [95% CI: 1.738–2.152]
To summarize, COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ seriously damage the neurological system and DEVASTATE mental health. They increase your risk of:
Ischemic stroke (+44%)
Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)
Transient ischemic attack (+67%)
Myelitis (+165%)
Myasthenia gravis (+71%)
Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)
Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)
Depression (+68.3%)
Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)
Sleep disorders (+93.4%)
The most probable mechanism behind this damage is likely toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as evidenced by Rong et al:
Morz and Mikami et al:
And over 300 other studies, which can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library.
The neurotoxic COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be removed from global markets immediately to prevent significant increases in neurological and psychiatric disease among the population.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
More excellent work by Nicholas and the McCullough Foundation shining a bright light of truth on the dark, evil legacy of the Mammon Worshippers who, hiding behind a screen of pseudo science and false concern for the health of those they were sworn to protect, have sold their soul to the devil for “filthy lucre”.
May God open their blind eyes and grant them, or some of them, repentance before it is too late.
Thank you Nicholas, keep the torch burning and press on. It is a good work that you do.
Jacob
Thanks for this excellent exposition. These are not vaccines. All of us need to join in the fight to stop the destruction of humanity. For that is indeed the plan.
We are to die and be replaced by robots.