The 2025 Immunization Schedule was approved by ACIP and adopted by CDC Director Mandy Cohen on October 24, 2024:

Children are now recommended to be exposed to 36 vaccine doses from in-utero to age 2 (4 doses in the pregnant mother, 32 doses in the child from birth to age 2). By age 18, the CDC now advises over 70 doses when taking into account routine COVID-19 and flu injections. This represents a massive increase in recommended vaccine doses since the inception of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act giving vaccine makers full liability protection:

Since they enjoy full liability protection, pharmaceutical companies currently get their injections approved with no long-term, placebo-controlled trials. Follow-up periods range from just 3 days to 6 months, with most studies lacking a placebo group entirely. It's evident that our regulatory agencies are compromised and are not prioritizing the public's best interests:

Childhood hyper-vaccination is likely contributing to the skyrocketing autism rates:

The vast majority of American’s have clearly demonstrated their rejection of unnecessary and unsafe vaccines and likely won’t comply with the absurd ACIP schedule. A recent CDC report found that the vast majority of adults refuse COVID-19 genetic booster shots with no human data, as well as flu and RSV vaccines:

The ill-advised federal vaccine racket needs to be re-assessed based on proper scientific studies and restructured to protect the health of America’s children.

