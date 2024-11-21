By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A large German study has found that children ages 5-11 years with baseline medical problems have an amplified side effect profile with COVID-19 vaccines. The study first featured by TrialSite News called PaedVacCOVID by Holzwarth et al, sent surveys to parents whose children took the Pfizer mRNA vaccine including 793 respondents (179 children with comorbidities and 614 healthy children). Inclusion criteria were age 5–11 years at study enrollment and vaccination with BNT162b2 between December 2021 and March 2022. Surveys were completed about 17 days after the shots. It is expected by this time a significant number of children had already recovered from COVID-19 illness, unfortunately, this was not reported by the authors.

Holzwarth, S., Saadat, K., Jorczyk, M. et al. PaedVacCOVID - safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 in children with and without comorbidities aged 5 to 11 years. Infection (2024). https://doi.org/10.1007/s15010-024-02427-2

Systemic symptoms were reported in both children with and without comorbidities. Fatigue was the most frequently reported systemic reaction with 12.87% (79/614) in healthy children and 20.11% (36/179) in children with comorbidities (OR: 1.71, [95% CI: 1.088 to 2.605]). Fever above 38.5 °C was reported in 0.81% (5/614) of healthy children and 4.47% (8/179) in children with comorbidities (OR: 5.70, [95% CI: 1.796 to 15.60], Table 2). The average duration of fever was 1.8 days and was treated with antipyretics in 9 of 13 cases.

Specific organ system safety concerns reported on the survey are shown in the figure. No hospitalizations or deaths were reported. These data add to the growing body of evidence suggesting COVID-19 vaccination is likely to make children feel sick and is not clinically indicated nor medically necessary.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

