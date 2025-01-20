By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Deferiprone is an oral iron chelator (binder). It combines with iron in the blood. The combination of iron and deferiprone is then removed from the body by the kidneys. If you have too much iron in the body, it can damage various organs and tissues. Deferiprone is used to remove excess iron from the body in patients with thalassemia, sickle cell disease, or anemia who have blood transfusions.

It is possible that iron accumulation in the brain is plays a role in neurogenerative diseases even in the absence of primary or secondary hemochromatosis. It is also possible that iron chelation could be harmful since iron is an essential metal for cellular and neuronal function.

Courtesy MedPage Today

Ayton et al carried out a randomized trial of deferiprone in patients with Alzheimer’s disease: