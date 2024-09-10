By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Heart failure is on the rise with the aging of the population and the superimposed effect of COVID-19 vaccination causing subclinical myopericarditis and contributing to the long-term risk of cardiomyopathy and heart failure.

Most of the body’s daily requirement for coenzyme Q10 (CoQ 10 ) is produced within the body. Only a small amount of CoQ 10 is ingested from food (typically 5 mg/day [5]). It is estimated that the daily requirement for CoQ 10 , from both endogenous bio-synthesis and food sources, is about 500 mg. This estimate serves as the justification for the size of the dosage (typically 300 mg/day) that is used in many clinical trial studies.