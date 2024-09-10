Cochrane Review Finds Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinol) Associated with Reduced Heart Failure Mortality
Well Tolerated Supplement Becomes Compelling for Cardiomyopathy Patients
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Heart failure is on the rise with the aging of the population and the superimposed effect of COVID-19 vaccination causing subclinical myopericarditis and contributing to the long-term risk of cardiomyopathy and heart failure.
Most of the body’s daily requirement for coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is produced within the body. Only a small amount of CoQ10 is ingested from food (typically 5 mg/day [5]). It is estimated that the daily requirement for CoQ10, from both endogenous bio-synthesis and food sources, is about 500 mg. This estimate serves as the justification for the size of the dosage (typically 300 mg/day) that is used in many clinical trial studies.
As we grow older, the ability of the body to synthesise its own CoQ10 decreases; optimal human bio-synthesis occurs in the mid-twenties, with a continual gradual decline in tissue levels thereafter [6]. In addition to the normal aging process, CoQ10 levels have also been shown to be depleted in a number of disorders, particularly heart disease [7].
