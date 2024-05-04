By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It rare that enough research is done on an old drug to win a new regulatory indication. In 2023, oral colchicine was FDA approved for the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular events (myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization, and cardiovascular death).

Here is some more information on this medication from the Cochrane Collaboration:

Colchicine, first FDA approved for gout in 1961 was later studied in various trials, including the COLCOT, LoDoCo, and LoDoCo2 trials, which evaluated the anti-inflammatory effects of colchicine on reducing cardiovascular events in patients with established ASCVD or patients at risk of developing ASCVD. Atherosclerosis is a common problem with buildup of cholesterol inciting inflammation and secondary proliferation of matrix proteins that narrow arteries. Most current therapies to reduce ASCVD are based on mechanisms to lower cholesterol. However, inflammation also has a critical role in ASCVD that is independent of cholesterol levels. The inflamed endothelium in the arteries attracts the migration, adhesion, and activation of leukocytes, the majority being neutrophils. C-reactive protein is an inflammatory biomarker associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) events. Colchicine handles this component of atherosclerosis.