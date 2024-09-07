Concerns Over Cardiac Side Effects from Monkeypox Vaccination
Review Cites Heart Toxicity with All Three Products
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Monkeypox vaccines include ACAM2000 (used for Smallpox, recently FDA approved for Monkeypox), JYNNEOS, and modified vaccinia Ankara. The at-risk population is young men who are at the highest risk of idiopathic and COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis at baseline. ACAM2000 has been reported to have major cardiovascular adverse events such as myocarditis, dilated cardiomyopathy, and heart failure. Whereas JYNNEOS and modified vaccinia Ankara are associated with minor cardiovascular adverse events such as tachycardia, palpitation, electrocardiogram changes such as T wave inversion, and ST elevation in the peer-reviewed literature. The CDC has reported serious myocarditis from the Bavarian Nordic JYNNEOS vaccine requiring hospitalization of young men.
A review by Shreshtha et al indicates heart damage from Monkeypox vaccination may come from an off-target attack on the heart by antibodies raised by the vaccines. The paper concludes more research is needed for safer vaccines.
Because Monkeypox is largely a self-limited skin rash in immunocompetent individuals and easily treated with oral or intravenous tecovirimat, vaccination is a high-risk public health intervention and if widely applied in the Congo we can expect to see rising numbers heart failure and sudden death in vaccine recipients.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Shrestha AB, Mehta A, Zahid MJ, Candelario K, Shrestha S, Pokharel P. Concerns over cardiovascular manifestations associated with monkeypox immunization: a literature review. Ann Med Surg (Lond). 2023 May 19;85(6):2797-2801. doi: 10.1097/MS9.0000000000000861. PMID: 37363545; PMCID: PMC10289523.
Duffy J, Marquez P, Moro P, et al. Safety Monitoring of JYNNEOS Vaccine During the 2022 Mpox Outbreak — United States, May 22–October 21, 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2022;71:1555–1559. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7149a4
Have you addressed in a prior substack the long term effects of the mRNA vaccine relative to an increase in palpitations, dyspnea, pcv’s and svt’s for an individual?
Are there screenings that one should undertake if they have had an uptick in such irregular heart activity? The person had three Pfizer shots. And while the doc dismisses the issues as minor and inconsequential….in the next breath the doc suggests a beta blocker or seeing a cardiologist. The individual feels it is a definite change for their normal, is not sure how to proceed.
Again, if you have addressed this previously….could you direct me to it. Thank you.
Thanks for the warning. I have sworn off vaccines for the time being so it won't be a problem for my wife and I.