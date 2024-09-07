By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Monkeypox vaccines include ACAM2000 (used for Smallpox, recently FDA approved for Monkeypox), JYNNEOS, and modified vaccinia Ankara. The at-risk population is young men who are at the highest risk of idiopathic and COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis at baseline. ACAM2000 has been reported to have major cardiovascular adverse events such as myocarditis, dilated cardiomyopathy, and heart failure. Whereas JYNNEOS and modified vaccinia Ankara are associated with minor cardiovascular adverse events such as tachycardia, palpitation, electrocardiogram changes such as T wave inversion, and ST elevation in the peer-reviewed literature. The CDC has reported serious myocarditis from the Bavarian Nordic JYNNEOS vaccine requiring hospitalization of young men.

A review by Shreshtha et al indicates heart damage from Monkeypox vaccination may come from an off-target attack on the heart by antibodies raised by the vaccines. The paper concludes more research is needed for safer vaccines.

Because Monkeypox is largely a self-limited skin rash in immunocompetent individuals and easily treated with oral or intravenous tecovirimat, vaccination is a high-risk public health intervention and if widely applied in the Congo we can expect to see rising numbers heart failure and sudden death in vaccine recipients.

