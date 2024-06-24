I hate the Moor

And it is thought abroad, that 'twixt my sheets

He has done my office: I know not if't be true;

But I, for mere suspicion in that kind, Will do as if for surety.

He holds me well; The better shall my purpose work on him.

Cassio's a proper man: let me see now:

To get his place and to plume up my will In double knavery--How, how? Let's see:—

After some time, to abuse Othello's ear

That he is too familiar with his wife.

He hath a person and a smooth dispose

To be suspected, framed to make women false.

The Moor is of a free and open nature,

That thinks men honest that but seem to be so,

And will as tenderly be led by the nose

As asses are. I have't. It is engender'd. Hell and night

Must bring this monstrous birth to the world's light.