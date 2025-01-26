COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Stabilized in Oral Capsules
mRNA is Taken Up by Intestinal Epithelial Cells--Future Edible Vaccines a Likely Reality
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
In the health freedom world, undisclosed vaccination by edible foods and other sources is a great concern. Surreptitious vaccination with potentially unsafe and long-lasting synthetic mRNA is a nightmare for natural health advocates.
Pamotto et al in 2023 demonstrated that mRNA vaccination in a capsule is readily achievable:
The mRNA loaded into oral extracellular vesicles (oEVs) was protected and was stable at room temperature for one year after lyophilization and encapsulation. Rats immunized via gavage administration developed a humoral immune response with the production of specific IgM, IgG, and IgA, which represent the first mucosal barrier in the adaptive immune response. The vaccination also triggered the generation of blocking antibodies and specific lymphocyte activation. In conclusion, the formulation of lyophilized mRNA-containing oEVs represents an efficient delivery strategy for oral vaccines due to their stability at room temperature, optimal mucosal absorption, and the ability to trigger an immune response.
