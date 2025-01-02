By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Transverse myelitis is:

an inflammation of both sides of one section of the spinal cord. This neurological disorder often damages the insulating material covering nerve cell fibers (myelin). Transverse myelitis interrupts the messages that the spinal cord nerves send throughout the body. This can cause pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems, or bladder and bowel dysfunction. Treatment for transverse myelitis includes medications and rehabilitative therapy. Most people with transverse myelitis recover at least partially. Those with severe attacks sometimes are left with major disabilities.

A new study conducted by the Korean COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Research Committee (CoVaSC) titled, The association between acute transverse myelitis and COVID-19 vaccination in Korea: Self-controlled case series study, was just published in the European Journal of Neurology:

Background Acute transverse myelitis (ATM) has been reported as a potential association between COVID-19 vaccination. In this study, we aimed to investigate the association between the COVID-19 vaccination and ATM. Methods A self-controlled case series study was performed using a large database that combine the COVID-19 vaccine registry and the national claims database. The COVID-19 vaccination data included information on individuals aged 18 and above who received COVID-19 vaccination from February 26, 2021, to August 31, 2022. The claims database covered the entire Korean population for the period between January 1, 2002 to August 31, 2022. Patients who develop ATM within 1–42 days following COVID-19 vaccination were included. The observation period was 270 days after the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The incidence rate ratio (IRR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) were estimated using a conditional Poisson regression model. Results A total of 159 ATM patients were included. Among them, 82 (51.6%) were male, and mean age was 55.4 (±17.4) years. The IRR was 2.41 (95% CI: 1.76–3.30) for the ATM risk within 1–42 days after COVID-19 vaccination. The IRR by vaccine product was 3.31 (95% CI: 1.81–6.05) for ChAdOx1-S; 1.99 (95% CI: 1.30–3.03) for BNT162b2; 2.57 (95% CI: 1.14–5.97) for mRNA-1273; and 3.33 (95% CI: 0.30–36.44) for Ad26.COV2.S. Conclusion These findings indicated an increased risk of ATM following COVID-19 vaccination within 42 days. An association with the risk of ATM was found both for viral vector and mRNA vaccines.

In layman’s terms, the study found the following:

Overall, people who received a COVID-19 vaccine had a 141% higher risk of developing acute transverse myelitis within 42 days of vaccination compared to other times in their lives.

Concerningly, all vaccine platforms were associated with an increased risk:

AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S): 231% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Pfizer (BNT162b2): 99% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Moderna (mRNA-1273): 157% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.

Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S): 233% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation.



This study adds to the growing body of evidence highlighting serious harms associated with COVID-19 ‘vaccines’. As research continues, concerning data will continue to emerge.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

