This paper caught my attention on the issue of COVID-19 vaccination in healthcare workers. Chaufan and Hemsing used a “What is the problem” framework to search the literature on this issue and understand the “dominant representations” of healthcare institutions. There conclusions were stunning from a social science perspective.

“We conclude by noting that an apartheid-like system has been imposed on “HCWs for simply demanding the free exercise of their human right to informed consent, enshrined across classic documents (Shuster, 1997; UNESCO, 2005; World Medical Association, 1964). Informed consent includes the right to be fully and honestly informed about the risks and benefits of, and alternatives to, any medical intervention, to be offered the alternative to do nothing, and to be able to choose free from coercion. We have also argued that mandated vaccination for HCWs, or any other social group for that matter, is at odds with the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusivity, held normatively in high esteem by the same institutions that appear to be participating in subverting them in practice (CDC, 2023; Health Canada, 2017; NHS Leadership Academy, 2024; WHO, 2023a). A comprehensive evaluation of all relevant scientific, ethical, and legal aspects of the policy of mandated vaccination for HCWs is beyond the scope of this study, of our personal resources and capabilities, and of any single study. We trust however that our work can still contribute to a better-informed public debate around mandated vaccination and around COVID-19 policy more generally moving forward.”

Even if the vaccines were safe and effective, one would conclude from this analysis that vaccine mandates should have no role in organized medicine. The violations of medical ethics overwhelm the argument of community benefit.

