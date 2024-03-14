COVID-19 Vaccination Refusal: An Inquiry of Vaccine Mandate Positions in Healthcare
Mandates Created Medical Apartheid
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
This paper caught my attention on the issue of COVID-19 vaccination in healthcare workers. Chaufan and Hemsing used a “What is the problem” framework to search the literature on this issue and understand the “dominant representations” of healthcare institutions. There conclusions were stunning from a social science perspective.
“We conclude by noting that an apartheid-like system has been imposed on “HCWs for simply demanding the free exercise of their human right to informed consent, enshrined across classic documents (Shuster, 1997; UNESCO, 2005; World Medical Association, 1964). Informed consent includes the right to be fully and honestly informed about the risks and benefits of, and alternatives to, any medical intervention, to be offered the alternative to do nothing, and to be able to choose free from coercion. We have also argued that mandated vaccination for HCWs, or any other social group for that matter, is at odds with the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusivity, held normatively in high esteem by the same institutions that appear to be participating in subverting them in practice (CDC, 2023; Health Canada, 2017; NHS Leadership Academy, 2024; WHO, 2023a). A comprehensive evaluation of all relevant scientific, ethical, and legal aspects of the policy of mandated vaccination for HCWs is beyond the scope of this study, of our personal resources and capabilities, and of any single study. We trust however that our work can still contribute to a better-informed public debate around mandated vaccination and around COVID-19 policy more generally moving forward.”
Even if the vaccines were safe and effective, one would conclude from this analysis that vaccine mandates should have no role in organized medicine. The violations of medical ethics overwhelm the argument of community benefit.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
The medical “establishment”, organizations and individuals, will NEVER recover from this SCAMDEMIC breach of trust.
To be shame patients for not taking a shot or particular medicine ( statins or otherwise) is not our place as physicians. APS cannot remove one from a foul home wreaking of cat urine if they are mentally sane.
We guide. We assist. We console. But never can we physicians cheat Death of Her spoil.
Years ago I wrote a paper as to why smokers should not pay more for healthcare. Dr Elias Baumgarten U of Mich interrupted my final stating it was the best argument he had read. Point being that the yamas and niyamas of medicine ( Maharishi Patanjali reference) must include our Hippocratic oath and humility, remembering our own fallibility.
Great post, Sir. Thank you