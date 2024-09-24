COVID-19 Vaccination Super Loads Body with Excessive Spike Protein
Injecting mRNA after SARS-CoV-2 Infection Builds a Bigger Enemy Within Us
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Measurement of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is routine community standard of care in the assessment of long-COVID and vaccine injury syndromes. I have noticed that the most ill patients are those who had COVID-19 early and then took one or more ill-advised COVID-19 vaccines. Recall the US FDA did not allow Pfizer or Moderna to vaccinate COVID-19 recovered patients in the registration clinical trials because they had great expected harm and no opportunity for clinical benefit. Later, three studies demonstrated that indeed vaccination after infection was a bad idea with much greater risks of serious adverse events than SARS-CoV-2 naive patients.
Kayukawa et al demonstrated the expected finding. Antibodies go up with infection but because this is a natural process where the body fights SARS-CoV-2 on mucosal surfaces, the serological rise is low. However, vaccination after infection gives a huge rise in anti-spike antibodies implying the body is super-loaded with Spike. I wonder if anyone knew we would be seeing evidence of persistent Spike three years after the primary series.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.