COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Not Healing > 1 Year after Diagnosis
Serial MRI Study Finds 47% Cases Do Not Resolve
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
As a cardiologist, my two greatest fears concerning COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis are: 1) sudden cardiac death, 2) permanent damage to the heart resulting in scar. The reason why scar is important is because it puts the patient at risk for two late complications: 1) malignant arrhythmias and cardiac arrest, 2) development of dilated cardiomyopathy and heart failure.
In clinical practice I have observed a few patients with small areas of damage (<15% of the left ventricle with late gadolinium enhancement) return to normal on follow-up cardiac MRI. However I remain concerned about patients with larger areas of damage.
Warren and colleagues studied patients with COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis with serial MRI data and the following abstract results:
“Sixty-seven patients with C-VAM (mean age 30 ± 13 years, 72% male) underwent CMR evaluation. Median time from vaccination to CMR was 548 (range 398-603) days. Twenty patients (30%) had persistent LGE, most frequently found in the basal inferolateral segment (n = 11). At diagnosis, nine patients (13%) were classified as definite and 58 (87%) as probable myocarditis. With integration of CMR LGE data, 16 patients (28%) were reclassified from probable to definite myocarditis. Persistent LGE on CMR occurs in one third of patients with C-VAM. Without CMR at diagnosis, almost one third of patients are misclassified as probable rather than definite myocarditis.”
However, it was Table 3 that caught my eye—particularly those with baseline and follow up MRI scans completed out to 556 days.
Apparently 47% of this small sample had persistently abnormal MRI scans far more than a year after the initial diagnosis of vaccine damage. These patients may have permanently scarred hearts by COVID-19 vaccination and could have a lifetime of worry about severe outcomes years into the future.
Dr. McCullough, is one of the side effects of these shots and possibly from myocarditis, a fib? I know of two injectees personally who had heart ablations. One was “diagnosed” by his Apple Watch which he was sleeping.
This sounds like a barbaric procedure, killing off heart cells, but as I’m not a cardiologist I’m asking you.
Thanks so much for everything you do and have done.
Are there ANY studies regarding myocarditis (or any vaccine side effects) that have occurred in UNVACCINATED people who live or are near vaccinated who potentially could shed the spike to them??? A good portion of us on this Substack are unvaccinated, and potentially know the issue with those who are vaccinated. But as it appears that shedding does occur, what are the dangers to the unvaccinated????