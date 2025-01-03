By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With great sadness I am reporting that our December 2, 2023 Courageous Discourse guest Rod Shears, a former British CEO and marathoner died of a progressive COVID-19 vaccine induced neuromuscular disease with features of both Guillain-Barre Syndrome and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

He was perfectly healthy before two AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and then a Pfizer mRNA vaccine in 2022. By December 2, 2023 he was in a wheelchair and we started McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification and after several months he felt slightly better but never regained strength.