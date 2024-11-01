By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

For years, my younger followers have been concerned over the COVID-19 vaccine, dating, and sex. Such concerns have been the driving force behind the dating site Unjected.com. Recently, SARS-CoV-2 virions have been found in sperm months after COVID-19 infection.

In 2023, Chillon et al found anti-SARS-CoV-2 Spike antibodies in semen of 43 vaccinated (mainly Pfizer and Moderna) and 43 matched, unvaccinated men. They found the antibodies correlated with plasma concentrations and the number of vaccine shots taken (at 3/4 shots all mRNA products). The unvaccinated had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 from the natural infection, however the concentrations were many log-fold lower than the vaccinated. The authors found no differences in sperm quality between the two groups.