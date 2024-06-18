By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On June 10, 2024, Reuters reported the EU will purchase bird flu vaccines for humans:

“The EU will sign a contract on Tuesday to secure over 40 million doses of a preventative avian flu vaccine for 15 countries with the first shipments heading to Finland, EU officials said on Monday.

The deal secures up to 665,000 doses from vaccine manufacturer CSL Seqirus and includes an option for a further 40 million vaccines for a maximum of four years. The vaccines will be jointly procured by the Commission's emergency health arm HERA and 15 countries in the EU and the European Economic Area.”

Will this vaccine work against the current strain (clade 2.3.4.4b) of avian influenza spread from farm to farm by migratory water fowl? Frey et al reported the clinical trial results of the CSL Seqiris Audenz bird flu vaccine tested in normal human volunteers for an antibody response. Antibody titers >1:40 previously have been associated with a meager ~50% protection against legacy strains of influenza.

As you can see, the results are dismal. As low as 28% of those 18-64 years, and 17% of those over age 65 years achieved the primary endpoint after two shots. We consider the lower values to be conservative and not overstate efficacy of vaccination. To make matters worse, Audenz does not cover the current strain of bird flu. These data suggest the EU just wasted a lot of money on a useless vaccine. Let’s hope the United States and other countries don’t make the same blunder.

The package insert warns about these side effects, including failing to protect all recipients from bird flu.

