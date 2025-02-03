Since President Trump announced his appointment of RFK, Jr. to HHS Secretary, I have wondered what kind of heavy artillery the vaccine cartel would deploy, and when it would choose to fire it at Mr. Kennedy.

Many figured the cartel would pull the usual dirty trick (alla Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh) of finding a woman to complain about unwanted sexual advances—perhaps at a lobster bake somewhere on Cape Cod (or was it Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard?) on some balmy summer evening sometime in the seventies.

I had a hunch that this would not be the weapon deployed, because the public has grown weary of such complaints. No, I reckoned that, in its gambit to sink Kennedy’s candidacy, the vaccine cartel would have to come up with a special accusation made by a special witness.

I therefore wasn’t surprised by the news that Caroline Kennedy has written a nasty letter to Senators on the HELP committee, urging them not to confirm her cousin to HHS Secretary.

Mrs. Kennedy touches on the timing of her denunciation—not during her cousin’s presidential campaign, but only when he appeared to pose a threat to vaccines.

Throughout the past year, people have asked for my thoughts about my cousin, Robert Kennedy, Jr. and his presidential campaign. Idid not comment, not only because I was serving in a government position as United States Ambassador to Australia, but because I have never wanted to speak publicly about my family members and their challenges. We are a close generation of 28 cousins who have been through a lot together. We know how hard it has been, and we are always there for each other. But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, a position that would put him in charge of the health of the American people, I feel an obligation to speak out.

Mrs. Kennedy mentions her cousin’s alleged threat to vaccines eight times in her brief letter, each time implying that, as HHS Secretary, he will make the executive decision to take away vaccines (as distinct from directing a full and transparent review of their safety data).

However, as she explained, his purportedly misguided ideas about health were not her biggest worry. No, of even “greater concern” to her are what she claims to be her cousin’s “personal qualities.”

There, in her enumeration of these “personal qualities,” was the heavy artillery shot I’d been waiting for. This took the form of a vivid assertion that was, according to my mother, the main subject of conversation at cocktail party she attended this weekend.

His basement, his garage, and his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.

I hope people will stop to consider the implausibility of this assertion, which implies that Mr. Kennedy devoted vast time and resources to raising and killing his own chicks and mice instead of simply buying dead and frozen ones from a hawk food supplier like every other falconer. Every year in the chicken egg industry, billions of day old male chicks are culled by macerators, and a tiny fraction of these are used for hawk and falcon food.

If Mrs. Kennedy was so concerned about these “personal qualities,” why didn’t she pen an open letter in the New York Times and Washington Post when her cousin announced his presidential bid? Why this last minute letter to the HELP Committee, which was also reported in the Washington Post?

To me, her letter has all of the hallmarks of a vaccine cartel dirty trick. Note that Mrs. Kennedy is herself an agent of the vaccine cartel. As was reported in the New York Times, “she has been actively involved in promoting the HPV vaccine. She was instrumental in persuading Mr. Biden to expand his “cancer moonshot” initiative to the Indo-Pacific region.” The HPV vaccine Gardasil was developed by Merck & Co.

While Mrs. Kennedy has promoted Gardisil, her cousin, RFK, Jr., has served as a consultant to a law firm that is currently suing Merck for injuries alleged to have been caused by Gardasil.

