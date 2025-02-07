President Trump continues to pummel the Democrats and their Deep State cronies. The pace of his attack reminds me of Sitting Bull’s warriors at Little Bighorn. General Custer had become vain and complacent, and he put his 200 man 7th Calvary Regiment into a terrible spot.

The pattern of shell casings deposited at the battle site—as they were found and mapped by archaeologists—reveals how the Calvary’s skirmish lines started to break down under the steady assault of the combined Lakota Cheyenne army. Panic started to set in among the soldiers firing their repeating rifles, causing them to fall into disarray. As the skirmish lines broke down, the attacking Indians intensified their onslaught.

The battle ended with the poor U.S. army soldiers—many of them recently arrived Irish and German immigrants—running for their lives. The tomahawk injuries to their skulls and the knife indentations on their inner thigh bones indicate that they met an extremely gruesome end.

In many respects, Little Bighorn was like the Battle of Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD, when a combined army of Germanic chieftains totally destroyed three Roman legions. The lesson to be drawn from these historical events is that arrogant and hubristic power may occasionally (from time to time) get a severe comeuppance, especially if it gets too complacent.

