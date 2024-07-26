Since 2020, I’ve often been baffled by what strikes me as a widespread and obstinate belief in representations that do not stand up to critical scrutiny. Large numbers of people remain steadfast in their devotion to certain authority figures, organizations, assertions, and assurances, even when abundant information emerges that discredits them.

At a purely intellectual level, I have long understood that identity plays a strong role in human affairs. People believe what they identify with. This is one of the reasons why, as a young man, I thought the Count of Monte Cristo was such a fascinating character. In the Count, Alexandre Dumas created a character who is NOT beholden to any particular identity because, after Edmond Dantez escapes from prison, he CREATES an entirely new identity. I’ve often thought that an undeniable advantage of possessing wealth must be that it affords a man or a woman the leisure to see the world and other people, thereby transcending the identity that is imposed on most people by the circumstances of their particular place and time. Nobody knows the true identity or nationality of the Count of Monte Cristo, whose fabricated title derives from a tiny island off the coast of Tuscany. He speaks several languages fluently, including Greek, and his vast wealth has apparently placed him beyond the power of any particular state. What a cool guy!

Yesterday I listened to a fascinating podcast interview with behavior expert Chase Hughes in which describes precisely why identity is such a decisive driver of what most people believe.

The reason why people will obstinately maintain an attachment to a logically untenable idea is because whatever challenges the validity of the idea also challenges the validity of their identity.

The simplest expression of this is in people who strongly identify themselves as either Democrats or Republicans. If you identity yourself as a Democrat, you have an emotional investment in your membership in this club, and will therefore be reluctant to discard ideas that are championed by your fellow Democrats. The same applies for people who identify themselves as Republicans.

The personal identity afforded by membership in one of these clubs is amplified by the way both parties invite their members to adopt an Us vs. Them mentality, which is extremely appealing to tribal primates.

While the entire interview is fascinating, the key segment about identity begins at 15:26.

Share