By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As trust has been lost in the healthcare industry and mainstream media which funneled government pandemic health narratives to the public, there has been a rise in the use of Twitter (X) for information on COVID-19 vaccine safety and loss of theoretical efficacy.

Zhou X, Song S, Zhang Y, Hou Z. Deep Learning Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Confidence Expressed on Twitter in 6 High-Income Countries: Longitudinal Observational Study. J Med Internet Res. 2023 Nov 6;25:e49753. doi: 10.2196/49753. PMID: 37930788; PMCID: PMC10629504.

Zhou et al, collected 5,257,385 English-language tweets regarding COVID-19 vaccination between January 1, 2020, and June 30, 2022, in 6 countries-the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Ireland.

“On average, the prevalence of intent to accept COVID-19 vaccination decreased from 71.38% of 44,944 tweets in March 2020 to 34.85% of 48,167 tweets in June 2022 with fluctuations. The prevalence of believing COVID-19 vaccines to be unsafe continuously rose by 7.49 times from March 2020 (2.84% of 44,944 tweets) to June 2022 (21.27% of 48,167 tweets).”

So by mid 2022, 65% of Tweets indicated they were not taking any more COVID-19 vaccines and the sentiment was they were unsafe for human use. The bottom line is that Twitter was impactful in getting safety information out to the public in the midst of censorship observed in the peer-reviewed literature, mainstream media, and Meta (Google, Facebook, Instagram).

