Deep Learning Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy on Twitter in 6 High-Income Countries: Longitudinal Observational Study
Confidence in Vaccines Plummets as Safety Data Emerge
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
As trust has been lost in the healthcare industry and mainstream media which funneled government pandemic health narratives to the public, there has been a rise in the use of Twitter (X) for information on COVID-19 vaccine safety and loss of theoretical efficacy.
Zhou et al, collected 5,257,385 English-language tweets regarding COVID-19 vaccination between January 1, 2020, and June 30, 2022, in 6 countries-the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Ireland.
“On average, the prevalence of intent to accept COVID-19 vaccination decreased from 71.38% of 44,944 tweets in March 2020 to 34.85% of 48,167 tweets in June 2022 with fluctuations. The prevalence of believing COVID-19 vaccines to be unsafe continuously rose by 7.49 times from March 2020 (2.84% of 44,944 tweets) to June 2022 (21.27% of 48,167 tweets).”
So by mid 2022, 65% of Tweets indicated they were not taking any more COVID-19 vaccines and the sentiment was they were unsafe for human use. The bottom line is that Twitter was impactful in getting safety information out to the public in the midst of censorship observed in the peer-reviewed literature, mainstream media, and Meta (Google, Facebook, Instagram).
Zhou X, Song S, Zhang Y, Hou Z. Deep Learning Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Confidence Expressed on Twitter in 6 High-Income Countries: Longitudinal Observational Study. J Med Internet Res. 2023 Nov 6;25:e49753. doi: 10.2196/49753. PMID: 37930788; PMCID: PMC10629504.
March 2020 seems a little bit early for anyone to know about the safety of vaccines because at that point they were just a gleam in Bill Gates eye.
I somehow was able to get the message about vaccine lack of effectiveness and safety early on and I don’t use Twitter at all. I think my main source was Dr. Mercola and censored material on Facebook and YouTube.
The truth was out there for anyone who was paying attention and not blinded by the fear porn!
I live in a retirement home and I would bet there is no one on Twitter here. There are a few on Facebook. Very few have a computer. Many were given a free iPad but many gave them away to their grandchild or put it away because they don’t know how to use it. Many have cell phones but not many know how to use them except to make or receive a phone call. Most have access only to lamestream media, local news station, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, FOX. These people are looking forward to their next booster. They will gladly take the mRNA COVID-FLU shot. And one fellow resident asked me “What makes you think you’re so privileged not to take the vaccine?” The word is NOT getting out to this demographic of people. I try to educate them but I must be very careful about it.