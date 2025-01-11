When extolling the virtues of the military, Kipling tended to lay it on a bit thick, but I still love his poem ‘Tommy,’ especially the memorable couplet:
Then it's Tommy this, an' Tommy that, an' Tommy, 'ow's yer soul?"
But it's "Thin red line of 'eroes" when the drums begin to roll
I was reminded of the poem this morning when I researched the question: Who is the Los Angeles Fire Chief? I wasn’t surprised to learn that she is frequently touted as “the first woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person to hold her post.”
Are being a woman and an openly LGBTQ+ person qualifications for being the Los Angeles fire chief? According to Newsweek:
Crowley accepted the nomination, saying: "As the fire chief, if confirmed, I vow to take a strategic and balanced approach to ensure we meet the needs of the community we serve. We will focus our efforts on increasing our operational effectiveness, enhancing firefighter safety and well-being, and fully commit to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture within the LAFD.”
Note that none of the above statement makes any sense. Even “We will focus our efforts on increasing our operational effectiveness” is mealy-mouthed and abstract.
How about, “As fire chief, I will tirelessly work to prevent fires and to fight them if one should occasionally flare up.”
There are moments when the hostile elements of nature—including dangerous men—remind us in a brutal way that we are still vulnerable, in spite of all the security arrangements that generations of competent people—most of them unsung—have erected.
When I was in high school I had three friends who enjoyed brawling and had a bad habit of picking random fights. During our freshman year of college, they hosted a Christmas Party. Their printed invitation was titled “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth,” illustrated with a photograph of all three with one or two of their front teeth knocked out.
Inquiry revealed that they’d picked a fight with a middle-aged man in a bar who’d apparently had extensive hand-to-hand combat experience, and he deftly knocked teeth out of the heads of all three in less than two minutes. It was a violent confrontation with reality, and it instantly exploded their fantasies of being skilled brawlers.
I suspect that for many Los Angelenos, the fire that burned down their houses will have a similar, sobering effect. The entire ridiculous DEI enterprise—which was already showing signs of ill health—may have just died by fire in Los Angeles.
The only thing they’re missing is fiddles
Subject: LA fires
White-hot LA fires fueled by chemtrail aerosols, ammonium nitrate, warns analyst.
“Ammonium nitrate is an oxidizer; it supports the combustion of other materials,”
Once on the Chem trails were on the ground and roofs they just waited for timing of the wind, the water reservoir had already empty out along with zero ground cleaning.
They used some fire arsonist so start the fire to be used as an escape goat for their past actions.
********************
Facts…Here is what people are saying. This did not happen overnight.
The Truth, when you finally chase it down, is almost always far
worse than your darkest visions and fears.'
– Hunter S. Thompson, Kingdom of Fear
********
'The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes' *
- Benjamin Disraeli, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
*********
The major issue is Government made geoengineering. Geoengineering and the result of Wildfires are wreaking havoc all over the globe.
“What ignited the fires that burned metals and plastics, superheated CMU blocks and brick, melted cars?
"These fires are burning homes into a white powdery ash footprint while often leaving the surrounding green trees and shrubs practically untouched. In extreme cases, forest fires can reach temperatures of up to 1500 degrees Fahrenheit, and the melting point of aluminum is 1220 degrees Fahrenheit, so it is possible for an extreme forest fire to melt aluminum."
*******
Will governor Gavin Newsom ever acknowledge the climate engineering assault that is wreaking havoc on the drought stricken and scorched state of California?
Though California governor Gavin Newsom has absolutely known about the ongoing illegal climate engineering operations for nearly 5 years (at minimum), he has continued to play his part in the ongoing criminal climate engineering cover-up.
********
Here is a past example to see what is going on in LA:
"They are being called 'forest fires' and 'wildfires,' but they are clearly something very different," Reese explains – watch below:
Is THIS the reason why blue cars, blue umbrellas and other blue things didn’t burn in the Maui fires?
The color blue, which was unharmed in the Maui fires, has a frequency of 6.66
Maui Fires and Directed Energy Weapons
https://rumble.com/v3dvg9m-maui-fires-and-directed-energy-weapons.html
*********
https://gregreese.substack.com/
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
**********
OF CHEMTRAILS, GENETICS, NANOTECH, SPACE TRAVEL AND THE FIRES
This has been a strange week, not only for news, but for the very bizarre synchronicities of stories people are finding and sharing with…
https://gizadeathstar.com/2017/10/chemtrails-genetics-nanotech-space-travel-fires/
Every aspect of our weather is being altered and manipulated by geoengineering programs, including hurricanes / cyclones. Radio frequency / microwave transmission installations have been and are a core component of the ongoing global climate engineering operations, also drone using lasers.
************
In the past years Fire Captain John Lord speaks out about the recent California wildfires(2017/2018) and explains how the fires could not have been created naturally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQtDEa6wceE
Highly Decorated Fire Captain John Lord speaks out about the possible directed energy weapons used to start over 16 major fires that began in the middle of the night in Napa/Sonoma/Mendocino Counties.
Fire Captain Lord says that based on his 30 years of experience, Directed Energy Weapons seem like the only plausible explanation for the rapidity of the fires’ spread and the extremely high temperatures, adding, “The holes that were burned through the hoods of cars all the way through the engine blocks are a little bit suspicious.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQtDEa6wceE
The fires spread to over 16 locations at the same time, and even crossed an eight-lane highway before burning down an entire Kmart store in just hours. Cars were found melted. Houses were found “dustified.
*****************
Drone footage of fire damage in Santa Rosa | Los Angeles Times | Buildings and Cars Destroyed – Trees and Plastic Items Untouched.
Even the head of Cal Fire for the state said on CNN he had no idea what started the over 60 strikes that came out of nowhere in the middle of the night without warning. Sudden, unexplainable winds kicked up to 60-70 mph, blue flashes and sparks were seen above by many, including me. Cars were torched, yet trees untouched. Homes were reduced to unrecognizable rubble….
DEW Fires, Not Wildfires | Shift Frequency
Are these the most selective “wildfires” in American history? How can one house burn to the ground while each house on either side remained completely intact?
https://shiftfrequency.com/dew-fires-not-wildfires/
Directed Energy Weapons Involved in Northern California Fires? - Christian Observer
10/13/2017 | CO (Update 10/24, 2017 – links with information about these technologies at bottom of article) We are facing a new kind of terrorism; UN natural Disaster Terrorism.
With multiple eyewitness accounts of “blue flashes”, and scenes reminiscent of 9/11, the Northern California “wildfires” are as unnatural as can be.
http://christianobserver.net/were-directed-energy-weapons-involved-in-no-cal-fires/
Yes, DEW and Laser Weapons are Being Used Against the American People
Wildfires or DEW weaponry? View the damage at Paradise and Santa Rosa for yourself.
https://wakeup-world.com/2019/02/21/yes-dew-and-laser-weapons-are-being-used-against-the-american-people/
“If not a wildfire, then what was the fuel that flash-lit the fires to burn across different mediums and materials?” asks James Grundvig, writing for American Media Periscope.
The first answer is all that geoengineering that has been taking place across LA for at least a decade, turning the island’s skies from crystal blue with perhaps a few puffy clouds and rain every now and again into a persistent white haze?
Heavy winds alone were not enough to spark the LA fires and cause them to consume some 10000 structures and kill many people.
*******
Where have we heard this before?
"The water wasn’t on. Fire hydrants were dry. And the Deputy Director of Water Resource Management, who was named an Obama Foundation Leader, refused to release water for the west Maui fires until it was too late."
*******
There also had to be fuel, and lots of it, which came in the form of chemtrail aerosols and ammonium nitrate.
By using ammonium nitrate as an oxygenating accelerant, the LA fires were able to burn cars and steel while leaving trees alone?
Known scientifically as NH4NO3, ammonium nitrate by itself is not flammable nor can it combust all on its own. What makes an NH4NO3-fueled fire unique is that instead of glowing red or some other typical color associated with a wildfire, it burns light and white. Even the sparsely present trees across that part of the island would not have constituted nearly enough fuel to cause the car-incinerating, white dust-creating infernos .
White-hot LA fires fueled by chemtrail aerosols, ammonium nitrate, warns analyst.
“Ammonium nitrate is an oxidizer; it supports the combustion of other materials,”
https://i0.wp.com/www.compoundchem.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Ammonium-nitrate-explosion.png?resize=768%2C768&ssl=1
Even the sparsely present trees across that part of the LA would not have constituted nearly enough fuel to cause the car-incinerating, white dust-creating infernos that left LA completely devastated and basically no more.
That haze, we now know, is composed of three main chemical substances: barium (Ba), aluminum (Al), and strontium-90 (90Sr), the latter being a radioactive isotope. By using ammonium nitrate as an oxygenating accelerant for fires.
**************
#1 There’s Barium and Aluminum in jet exhaust
Take a look at the IPCC’s report and you will see confirmation that indeed barium and aluminum are indeed in the exhaust plumes of jets.
https://www.ipcc.ch/report/aviation-and-the-global-atmosphere-2/?idp=35
**********
The other apparent ingredient in the LA fires is ammonium nitrate, several tons of which conveniently and mysteriously went missing off a freight train in California back on May 30.
California Officials Investigating Loss of 30-Ton Shipment of Explosive Chemicals | KQED
A railcar full of ammonium nitrate, loaded in Wyoming, was reported missing when the train arrived in eastern Kern County last month.
https://www.kqed.org/news/11949697/california-officials-trying-to-track-down-missing-30-ton-shipment-of-explosive-chemicals
*****************
Past examples:
Maui Wildfires and the Theft of Sacred Hawaiian Land
Aside from the federal government’s bureaucratic failure, Hawaiians have good reason to be suspicious of the recent fires.
"Local residents have been reporting bright flashes of light. One was captured by a home security camera that appears to have been the start of the Olinda fire.
Many people are saying that it was Directed Energy Weapons. We know that most major governments already have them. And during the California fires, online weather maps recorded what looks like a laser from above striking an area just before it bursts into flames.
In his research, Denis Mills discovered that the incendiary aluminum and barium nanodust from chemtrails is most likely fueling the ferocity of today’s so-called super wildfires. And on the day before the Maui fires broke out, locals were reporting a heavy overcast from chem-trailing that they’d never seen before.
It’s also interesting to note that the Maui police chief was the incident commander for the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017."
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/maui-wildfires-and-the-theft-of-sacred?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play