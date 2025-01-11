When extolling the virtues of the military, Kipling tended to lay it on a bit thick, but I still love his poem ‘Tommy,’ especially the memorable couplet:

Then it's Tommy this, an' Tommy that, an' Tommy, 'ow's yer soul?" But it's "Thin red line of 'eroes" when the drums begin to roll

I was reminded of the poem this morning when I researched the question: Who is the Los Angeles Fire Chief? I wasn’t surprised to learn that she is frequently touted as “the first woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person to hold her post.”

Are being a woman and an openly LGBTQ+ person qualifications for being the Los Angeles fire chief? According to Newsweek:

Crowley accepted the nomination, saying: "As the fire chief, if confirmed, I vow to take a strategic and balanced approach to ensure we meet the needs of the community we serve. We will focus our efforts on increasing our operational effectiveness, enhancing firefighter safety and well-being, and fully commit to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture within the LAFD.”

Note that none of the above statement makes any sense. Even “We will focus our efforts on increasing our operational effectiveness” is mealy-mouthed and abstract.

How about, “As fire chief, I will tirelessly work to prevent fires and to fight them if one should occasionally flare up.”

There are moments when the hostile elements of nature—including dangerous men—remind us in a brutal way that we are still vulnerable, in spite of all the security arrangements that generations of competent people—most of them unsung—have erected.

When I was in high school I had three friends who enjoyed brawling and had a bad habit of picking random fights. During our freshman year of college, they hosted a Christmas Party. Their printed invitation was titled “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth,” illustrated with a photograph of all three with one or two of their front teeth knocked out.

Inquiry revealed that they’d picked a fight with a middle-aged man in a bar who’d apparently had extensive hand-to-hand combat experience, and he deftly knocked teeth out of the heads of all three in less than two minutes. It was a violent confrontation with reality, and it instantly exploded their fantasies of being skilled brawlers.

I suspect that for many Los Angelenos, the fire that burned down their houses will have a similar, sobering effect. The entire ridiculous DEI enterprise—which was already showing signs of ill health—may have just died by fire in Los Angeles.

