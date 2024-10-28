Today I had a long conversation with one of my oldest friends, who happens to believe that Donald Trump poses a grave threat to democracy.

I asked him the following question:

“Do you believe that we are currently living in a democracy as defined by the Articles of the U.S. Constitution for representative government?”

“Yes,” he replied.

“Then who is currently holding the executive power as defined by Article II?” I asked. After some gentle prodding, he admitted that it does not seem to be Joe Biden. However, he hastened to add that I was being too legalistic in my argument.

To understand what I mean, let’s review two key passages of Article II.

The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice President, chosen for the same Term … In Case of the Removal of the President from Office, or of his Death, Resignation, or Inability to discharge the Powers and Duties of the said Office, the Same shall devolve on the Vice President …

After the first presidential debate on June 27, the Democrats declared that President Biden is not fit to stand for a second term, which means that he is unable “to discharge the Powers and Duties of the said Office.”

Nevertheless, the Powers and Duties of the Office did not devolve to the Vice President, though she was anointed to be the Democrats’ candidate for the election scheduled to take place four months later. In a world as tumultuous as ours, a lot can happen in four months. And yet, during this entire span of time, no one has been able to answer the question: In whom is executive power currently vested?

Thus, it seems to me that democracy in America has already been suspended. Far from posing “a threat to democracy,” Donald Trump is currently our only realistic hope for restoring our representative government (as defined by Article II).

