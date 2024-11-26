Developing Consensus Among Stakeholders To Recall COVID-19 Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I appeared on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks on November 20, 2024 and walked through the likely scenario by which Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, if confirmed as Secretary of HHS, would ultimately have the COVID-19 vaccines removed from human use.

It will be important that the vaccine companies, federal agencies, academia, and other interested parties be at the table to see the safety data by which policy would be drafted to expedite removal of the products. Likely if Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax executives were forced to see record injuries, disabilities, and deaths in an open session with public attendance, they would voluntarily withdraw their products before an government-issued recall.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company