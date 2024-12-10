On Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., a customer at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania purportedly (reports unconfirmed) noticed a young man dining in the restaurant. The young man had the same conspicuously thick eyebrows and was wearing the same black jacket and blue surgical face mask as the young man who was photographed getting into a taxi on Manhattan’s Upper West Side shortly after 7:00 a.m. on the morning UHC CEO Brian Thompson was shot in Midtown.

The customer called the local police, and two officers arrested a young man named Luigi Mangione. Following his arrest, he was found to have on his person a semi-automatic pistol, multiple fake IDs—including the fake ID used by the young man who’d checked into the Upper West Side youth hostel—and a printed manifesto about his grievances with the rapacious U.S. corporate establishment.

Authorities are claiming that the pistol found in Mangione’s possession is a 9mm. However, the cartridge visible at the top of the magazine does not appear to be a 9mm cartridge—more like a .22 magnum.

Mangione’s alleged pistol: Bullet is pointed/ less than1/4 of casing length

9 mm bullet is rounded/ almost 1/2 of casing length.

.22 magnum pistol with cartridge

Also, note how barrel on Luigi’s pistol necks down at the end, suggesting the barrel is inserted into a larger diameter sleeve. Though I am no expert, I believe this is more consistent with .22 magnum barrel construction than that of a 9 mm barrel.

End of barrel on Luigi’s pistol necks down to smaller diameter

9 mm pistol barrel

If Luigi Mangione is indeed the assassin of Brian Thompson, what on earth was he doing—six days later—hanging out only 280 miles from the crime scene, wearing the same clothes, and carrying multiple incriminating objects on his person? Regarding those distinct bushy eyebrows: Why didn’t he wear a stocking cap that he could have easily pulled down over them? How about trimming his eyebrows?

In other words: Did Luigi Mangione want to be caught?

Note that Mangione was valedictorian of his high school class and a graduate of the the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania. I have a hard time believing he made these painfully obvious mistakes because he is stupid. Is he mentally ill?

Given that he was apparently born and raised in the United States, it strikes me as noteworthy that his parents gave him the Italian name “Luigi” instead of the anglicized Louis or Lewis. The surname Mangione—which means “glutton” in Italian—is common in Apulia and Sicily.

The moment I read the first report that the NYPD’s person of interest was a young man who’d checked into a youth hostel on the Upper West Side on November 24, I had a hunch that there is something strange and questionable about this person of interest. I also had a hunch that the young man who left traces of himself on the Upper West Side would quickly be caught.

The question now is, how precisely will the NYPD prove that Luigi Mangione was indeed the same man who shot Brian Thompson? Will his DNA match DNA left at the crime scene—perhaps on the spent casings or unspent cartridges left on the sidewalk? Does the NYPD possess tracking data from his cell phone or from a city electric bike that he used?

What about the water bottle that the alleged assassin is reported to have purchased from a Midtown Starbucks? This water bottle was purportedly secured as evidence. If DNA is obtained from it, will it match Mangione’s DNA?

While the entire mainstream media has already concluded that Mangione is indeed the killer, I look forward to hearing his story and his defense, provided he wishes to tell it, and will survive his detention to do so.

Though I am prepared to be surprised by all kinds of wild stuff, I suspect he will simply say that he is not the killer and not the masked man who was photographed in the Midtown Starbucks, and that the NYPD can’t prove that he was.

Top: Luigi Mangione’s mugshot. Bottom: Alleged assassin in Midtown Starbucks.

While Mangione’s bushy eyebrows were apparently what resulted in his identification as the young man photographed getting into a taxi on the Upper West Side, it seems these same bushy eyebrows may prove to be exculpatory. Tough to say from the grainy image and different camera angle, but judging by the above image, the man photographed in the Midtown Starbucks does not have these bushy eyebrows that converge at the top of his nose.

