Years ago I watched a terrifying documentary about the “Most Violent Chimpanzee Society Ever Discovered”—namely, “the mysterious Ngogo chimpanzees of Uganda.”

Within this society exists a troupe of hyper-aggressive males that have formed into something resembling a human military unit that patrols around the jungle and goes completely ballistic when they encounter other animals, which they literally tear limb from limb.

To me, the most fascinating moment in the documentary is when a group from this gang attack an alpha male named Grappelli (no relation to the French jazz violinist) for no apparent reason. Something about Grappelli enrages the troupe, prompting it attack him with a ferocious torrent of rage.

Watching the unhinged behavior of senior Democrat Senators at RFK, Jr.s confirmation hearing, I was reminded of the Mysterious Ngogo Chimpanzees and even wondered if these ruffians had left the jungle of Uganda and taken up residence in the Senate building.

Share