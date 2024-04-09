Paid episode

Disease X, Detoxification from SARS-CoV-2 Infection and COVID-19 Vaccination, What's Next

Dr. McCullough with Joni Lamb on Table Talk
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 09, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Daystar is the largest Christian broadcasting network in the world. The organization has their impressive headquarters in Bedford, Texas. They are in the top spot for a reason—relatable informative programming. From EIN Presswire Feb 27, 2024:

“Daystar Television Network is in over 2.2 billion homes worldwide reaching over 6.5 billion people worldwide. The newly launched, 100% Spanish-speaking network, Daystar Español, is already reaching approximately 90 million television households across the USA, Central and South America.”

I had the honor to appear again on “Table Talk” hosted by Joni Lamb and a group of concerned mothers and grandmothers. Please enjoy this 20 minute segment where I was asked about Disease X, McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, and what will happen next in our healthcare system as both workers and the public navigate the post-pandemic period.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
