by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In the last few weeks, an unidentified flu-like illness has been detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo amidst warnings from the Biopharmaceutical Complex about imminent pandemics. Ever since, the mainstream media and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have coined the illness as “Disease X”:

This indicates that the corporate media and biopharmaceutical complex have already launched a coordinated fear campaign to hype up their long-awaited Disease X. Strangely, we still don’t have concrete answers as to what this ‘Disease X’ actually is, even after Jean Kaseya, the head of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on December 5th that more details about the disease should be known in the next two days. However, it took five days for the first results to be shared: on December 10th, the World Health Organization said “Of the 12 initial samples collected, 10 tested positive for malaria, although it’s possible that more than one disease is involved.”

Today, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention live streamed a special briefing regarding the so-called ‘Disease X’. In the briefing, they shared that the samples they received “are of poor quality” and were “poorly preserved”. As a result, the lead investigator stated, “Therefore, I don’t think we will obtain any relevant information.”

The Africa CDC briefing also reported an increase of 147 cases since last week, bringing the total case count to 527. 32 deaths were recorded in health facilities, while 44 were reported at the community level.

While initial lab results suggest this could simply be malaria, the coordinated fear campaign persists. Even the most recent Africa CDC briefing overlooks the possibility that it could be malaria. This raises questions about whether something else might be at play. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

