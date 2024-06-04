In recent years I’ve often gotten the impression that the public faces of the executive branch of the U.S. government are not the men calling the shots. In the case of “President Joe Biden,” this is now so painfully obvious that I can no longer bear to watch him trying to read a teleprompter.

The case of former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci is far more subtle, because he is a man of remarkable energy and mental agility. His enjoyment of the limelight made him especially suitable to serve as the Face of the Pandemic Response. It may also be the case that Dr. Fauci was himself under the impression that he possessed more executive power than he did in reality.

Now it seems he is playing the role of Scapegoat for the Pandemic Response with equal panache. Watching his recent performances at the Congressional Theater of Inquiry, he reminded me a little bit of Oliver North’s performances at the Congressional Theater of Inquiry for the Iran-Contra affair.

This is NOT to suggest that Dr. Fauci isn’t also culpable for playing his role in the U.S. government’s fraudulent, unconstitutional, tyrannical, and incompetent pandemic response. I’m merely expressing my doubt that he was really in charge.

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t in charge either, though he too may have been under the impression that he was at least partly in charge. Ascertaining who was in charge of the pandemic response would probably reveal who is actually in charge of the U.S. Executive Branch.

