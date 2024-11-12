Dr. McCullough Outlines Public Health Priorities for New Administration

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Over the course of my career I have held positions with large numbers of individuals reporting as subordinates. I have learned that new administrations need to prioritize action items. It may take months or years to get key personnel appointed and onboarded in the US government.

I appeared on Real America’s Voice “Just the News” with former White House Correspondent John Solomon and Amanda Head just two days after the election to name some of the top public health priorities:

Immediate and complete market removal of all COVID-19 vaccines Rescind 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Action ending liability protection for vaccine manufacturers Ban gain-of-function dangerous pathogen research in US laboratories and perform a sweep to be sure the deadly germs are killed and Americans are safe

The decades old common concerns over food and water safety and agriculture issues can be handled by building consensus with stakeholders and accelerating initiatives that are already underway. Dangerous vaccines and gain-of-function research cannot wait for MAHA. Team Trump will need to muster courage and issue executive orders.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org