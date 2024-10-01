By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the fundamental aspects of McCullough Protocol for early treatment of high-risk acute COVID-19 is the use of drugs in combination to address viral replication, cytokine storm, and coagulation. A great concern with singular drugs used to treat COVID-19 is they would be inadequate and prolong the infection giving a chance for SARS-CoV-2 to mutate and become drug-resistant.

Tamura TJ, Choudhary MC, Deo R, et al. Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Resistance After Antiviral Treatment. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(9):e2435431. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.35431

Tamura et al from the POSITIVES study team has found that 11% of those treated with paxlovid have become resistant to the antiviral nirmatrelvir. Resistance was more common in the immunocompromised and with paxlovid rebound. With continued use this proportion will undoubtedly grow larger. No such resistance has been described with hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin used in the McCullough Protocol.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Tamura TJ, Choudhary MC, Deo R, et al. Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Resistance After Antiviral Treatment. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(9):e2435431. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.35431