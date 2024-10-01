Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Resistance After Paxlovid Treatment
Widespread Use of Pfizer Drug 2022-2024 Has Promoted Viral Resistance
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
One of the fundamental aspects of McCullough Protocol for early treatment of high-risk acute COVID-19 is the use of drugs in combination to address viral replication, cytokine storm, and coagulation. A great concern with singular drugs used to treat COVID-19 is they would be inadequate and prolong the infection giving a chance for SARS-CoV-2 to mutate and become drug-resistant.
Tamura et al from the POSITIVES study team has found that 11% of those treated with paxlovid have become resistant to the antiviral nirmatrelvir. Resistance was more common in the immunocompromised and with paxlovid rebound. With continued use this proportion will undoubtedly grow larger. No such resistance has been described with hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin used in the McCullough Protocol.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Tamura TJ, Choudhary MC, Deo R, et al. Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Resistance After Antiviral Treatment. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(9):e2435431. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.35431
It’s important to know that Paxlovid is not an FDA approved drug. It has EUA (Emergence Use Authorization) approval to treat symptoms due to the WHO declared COVID-19 health emergency they say still exists. The mechanism of action of Paxlovid is to bind to the Mpro enzyme on the Sars-CoV-2 virus, inhibiting its activity and preventing the cleavage of the viral polyprotein. This inhibition disrupts the viral replication process, reducing the production of new viral particles. This will lessen the disease symptoms in some people, but it comes with a steep price.
Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) can induce viral mutations. When Paxlovid inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) enzyme, it can exert selective pressure on the virus, leading to the emergence of mutations that confer resistance to the medication. These mutations can occur in the Mpro enzyme or other parts of the viral genome.
The emergence of viral mutations and resistance to Paxlovid has several implications including reduced efficacy of the drug, and transmission of new resistant strains of viruses in the population. This keeps the “emergency” going so they can entice you with new antiviral medications or alternative treatment strategies or a new “vaccine” that keeps the “emergency” going.
And the use of Paxlovid does have significant side effects. There have been post marketing reports of nervous system disorders, including seizures, tremors, and peripheral neuropathy.
mRNA viruses evolve fast. One wonders: where is the same study on the evolution of vaccine resistance?