EU Big Brother is Watching News of Fico Assassination Attempt
European Commission says it is "actively monitoring fake news" of the incident, and ready to impose fines on tech platforms for "failing to tackle disinformation."
According to a report this morning in BNN Bloomberg:
The European Commission said it’s “actively monitoring” the spread of fake news about Wednesday’s shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and warned it can slap Big Tech platforms with fines for failing to tackle disinformation.
The regulator “is equipped with wide-ranging investigatory and supervisory powers, including the power to impose sanctions and remedies,” it said in an emailed statement.
Violations could be punished under the European Union’s tough new Digital Services Act, which forces online platforms to put into place measures to tackle illegal content and disinformation, uphold user rights, and protect user’s health and wellbeing.
In other words, the European Commission has already decided the orthodox narrative of this crime—even before a full and transparent investigation has been performed—and will censor any theory or narrative of the crime that diverges from the orthodoxy.
It’s either CIA/MI6/NATO or WHO/Gates/pharma behind it, or both, and they don’t want that info out there.
Here's some real news for you, the same thing happened in 2021 to the president of Tanzania:
The Curious Case of COVID, Tanzania, and the WEF. A Picture Paints a Thousand Words - Here Are Five
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/1.PawPawAndSheepTestsPositiveForCOVID-19.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/2.SomethingMustBeDoneAboutTanzaniasAntiVaxxerPresident.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/3.TanzaniaPresidentDead.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/4.NewTanzaniaPresidentInstalled.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/5.MeetTanzaniasNewWEFPresident.png
This is the type of thing they want censored, folks. Fake news is a code name for, 'truth'. Don't let them get away with it—like a kidnapper, once they are able to muzzle and shut you up, all of your other freedoms will fall like dominoes after.