Evidence-Based, Outcomes-Driven RFK, Ivermectin Missed Opportunity, Spike Protein Causes Long-COVID, Call for Detoxification

Dr. McCullough with Dr. Frank Contacessa on NewsMax Hosted by Bianca de la Garza
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Nov 24, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was a pleasure to join NewsMax after a several month hiatus being joined by Dr. Frank Contacessa and hosted by Bianca de la Garza. Please enjoy this fast moving update on 1) the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, for Secretary of HHS, 2) missed opportunity for saving lives with ivermectin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 3) recognition that SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is the cause of long-COVID syndrome, and 4) the therapeutic impetus for McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

It was nice to see Dr. Contacessa plug the protocol with his personal use of the combined use of nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin.

