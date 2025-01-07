by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, Fluoride Exposure and Children’s IQ Scores: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis, was just published in JAMA Pediatrics:

Key Points Question - Is fluoride exposure associated with children’s IQ scores? Findings - Despite differences in exposure and outcome measures and risk of bias across studies, and when using group-level and individual-level exposure estimates, this systematic review and meta-analysis of 74 cross-sectional and prospective cohort studies found significant inverse associations between fluoride exposure and children’s IQ scores. For fluoride measured in water, associations remained inverse when exposed groups were restricted to less than 4 mg/L or less than 2 mg/L but not when restricted to less than 1.5 mg/L; for fluoride measured in urine, associations remained inverse at less than 4 mg/L, less than 2 mg/L, and less than 1.5 mg/L; and among the subset of low risk-of-bias studies, there were inverse associations when exposed groups were restricted to less than 4 mg/L, less than 2 mg/L, and less than 1.5 mg/L for analyses of fluoride measured both in water and in urine. Meaning - This comprehensive meta-analysis may inform future risk-benefit assessments of the use of fluoride in children’s oral health.

In simple terms, here’s what the study found:

Higher Fluoride Exposure Linked to Lower IQ Scores: Children exposed to higher levels of fluoride consistently scored lower on IQ tests compared to those with lower exposure.

Estimated Impact: On average, children's IQ scores were lower by an SMD of −0.45 (~7 IQ points).

Fluoride in Drinking Water and IQ Scores: When fluoride levels in drinking water increased, children’s IQ scores tended to decrease.

At Levels Below 4 mg/L: IQ scores were lower ( SMD: −0.22 , ~3 IQ points).

At Levels Below 2 mg/L: The effect was smaller and less certain ( SMD: −0.18 , ~3 IQ points).

At Levels Below 1.5 mg/L: No clear relationship was detected.

Fluoride in Urine and IQ Scores: Fluoride measured in children’s urine showed a clearer link to lower IQ scores than drinking water fluoride levels.

At All Levels of Exposure: Higher urinary fluoride was linked to lower IQ scores ( SMD: −0.15 , ~2 IQ points).

At Levels Below 4 mg/L: The effect remained significant ( SMD: −0.20 , ~3 IQ points).

At Levels Below 2 mg/L: The link persisted ( SMD: −0.08 , ~1 IQ point).

At Levels Below 1.5 mg/L: The link persisted (SMD: −0.08, ~1 IQ point).

Impact of a 1-mg/L Increase in Urinary Fluoride on IQ: For every 1-mg/L increase in fluoride in a child’s urine , their IQ score decreased by about 1.63 points .

In the most reliable studies, the decrease was slightly smaller at 1.14 points per 1-mg/L increase.

A few months ago, I summarized the deleterious effects of excess fluoride consumption and recommended policy that would enforce physical removal of unsafe levels:

The most effective action would be to completely halt the artificial introduction of industrial byproduct fluoride into the water supply, which would likely lead to the recovery of the IQ of American children and prevent other adverse health outcomes associated with excess fluoride exposure.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

