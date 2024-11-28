Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Please enjoy my presentation to Doctors for COVID Ethics, where I showcase my research journey. I begin by outlining my experience researching and presenting on COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Then, I delve into the various research projects I’ve undertaken thus far.

I am extremely grateful for Dr. McCullough and the McCullough Foundation for offering me the opportunity to conduct these studies. Together, we will continue to disseminate the truth through high-quality research and investigative scholarship. Please consider supporting our mission by making a donation today at mcculloughfnd.org.

Presentation References:

Hulscher N, Alexander P E., Amerling R, Gessling H, Hodkinson R, Makis W et al. A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2024 Nov 17; v5.2019-2024 Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204 Hulscher N, Hodkinson R, Makis W, McCullough PA. Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. ESC Heart Failure. 2024 Jan 14. doi: 10.1002/ehf2.14680 Rose J, Hulscher N, McCullough PA. Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety. 2024;15. doi: 10.1177/20420986241226566 Hulscher, N., Cook, M. J., Stricker, R. B., McCullough, P. A. (2024). Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington. J Emerg Med OA, 2(1), 01-11. doi: 10.33140/JEMOA.02.01.12 Hulscher N, McCullough PA, Marotta DE. Strategic deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: New applications for siRNA therapy and RIBOTACs. J Gene Med. 2024;26(9):e3733. doi:10.1002/jgm.3733 Mead MN, Seneff S, Rose J, Wolfinger R, Hulscher N, McCullough PA. COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2. (2024). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(2), 1246-1315. doi: 10.56098/w66wjg87 Hulscher N, Leake J, McCullough PA. Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl. Poult Fish Wild Sci. 2024. 12:286. doi: 10.35248/2375-446X.24.12.286 McCullough, P.; Hulscher, N. Risk Stratification for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination. Preprints. 2024, 2024080821. doi: 10.20944/preprints202408.0821.v1 Hulscher N, McCullough P.A. Delayed Fatal Pulmonary Hemorrhage Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Case Report, Batch Analysis, And Proposed Autopsy Checklist. Preprints. 2024, 2024021096. doi: 10.20944/preprints202402.1096.v1

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

