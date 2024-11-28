Playback speed
Exposing the Deadly Impact of COVID-19 'Vaccines' as a University of Michigan School of Public Health Student

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher Presents His Research Journey to Doctors for COVID Ethics
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 28, 2024
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Please enjoy my presentation to Doctors for COVID Ethics, where I showcase my research journey. I begin by outlining my experience researching and presenting on COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Then, I delve into the various research projects I’ve undertaken thus far.

I am extremely grateful for Dr. McCullough and the McCullough Foundation for offering me the opportunity to conduct these studies. Together, we will continue to disseminate the truth through high-quality research and investigative scholarship. Please consider supporting our mission by making a donation today at mcculloughfnd.org.

Presentation References:

  1. Hulscher N, Alexander P E., Amerling R, Gessling H, Hodkinson R, Makis W et al. A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2024 Nov 17; v5.2019-2024

  2. Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204

  3. Hulscher N, Hodkinson R, Makis W, McCullough PA. Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. ESC Heart Failure. 2024 Jan 14. doi: 10.1002/ehf2.14680

  4. Rose J, Hulscher N, McCullough PA. Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety. 2024;15. doi: 10.1177/20420986241226566

  5. Hulscher, N., Cook, M. J., Stricker, R. B., McCullough, P. A. (2024). Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington. J Emerg Med OA, 2(1), 01-11. doi: 10.33140/JEMOA.02.01.12

  6. Hulscher N, McCullough PA, Marotta DE. Strategic deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: New applications for siRNA therapy and RIBOTACs. J Gene Med. 2024;26(9):e3733. doi:10.1002/jgm.3733

  7. Mead MN, Seneff S, Rose J, Wolfinger R, Hulscher N, McCullough PA. COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2. (2024). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(2), 1246-1315. doi: 10.56098/w66wjg87

  8. Hulscher N, Leake J, McCullough PA. Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl. Poult Fish Wild Sci. 2024. 12:286. doi: 10.35248/2375-446X.24.12.286

  9. McCullough, P.; Hulscher, N. Risk Stratification for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination. Preprints. 2024, 2024080821. doi: 10.20944/preprints202408.0821.v1

  10. Hulscher N, McCullough P.A. Delayed Fatal Pulmonary Hemorrhage Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Case Report, Batch Analysis, And Proposed Autopsy Checklist. Preprints. 2024, 2024021096. doi: 10.20944/preprints202402.1096.v1

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

