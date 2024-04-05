In 1710, Jonathan Swift noted in The Examiner:

Besides, as the vilest Writer has his Readers, so the greatest Liar has his Believers; and it often happens, that if a Lie be believ’d only for an Hour, it has done its Work, and there is no farther occasion for it. Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it; so that when Men come to be undeceiv’d, it is too late; the Jest is over, and the Tale has had its Effect…

I just thought of this when I read the comment of a demoralized reader lamenting that the Rogues I noted in my earlier post had all gotten away with their villainy. To quote the commentator:

…they have all made bank, has their careers flourish and gone on with their lives unperturbed by the “resistance.” Meanwhile…the medical freedom fighters sell their supplements, keep the echo chambers raging and the beat goes on. What’s the point, John?

It’s true what the commentator wrote, but the human condition has always been this way. As I remarked in my reply to her comment:

The German doctor, Fritz Lickint, published a persuasive meta-analysis in 1929, demonstrating the link between tobacco smoking and lung cancer. Sir Austin Bradford Hill published an even more powerful study demonstrating this link in 1950. In 2002, Philip Morris placed informational inserts in 28 major newspapers in the United States (including the New York Times and USA Today) stating: “We agree with the overwhelming medical and scientific consensus that cigarette smoking causes lung cancer, heart disease, emphysema, and other serious diseases in smokers.” If this is any guide, it may take between 50-70 years before we get a full, public acknowledgement of the COVID-19 vaccine fraud. Like all worthwhile things in life, the business of telling the truth and educating our fellow man is NOT easy, and the benefit may not be realized till long after we are gone. To put it in a religious context, Paul was executed in Rome around 64 A.D., while the Emperor Constantine converted to Christianity in 312. Paul apparently never complained or lost faith.

The human condition is like a boxing match. To become a great boxer, you have to learn to savor the fight itself, and not just the victory.

Share