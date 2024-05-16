By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We are becoming accustomed to unexpected death after COVID-19 among young persons who have taken one or more injections of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is important to realize that not all deaths after vaccination are cardiac.

A report from McMillan et al from the Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA, raised awareness to fatal neurological events that are possible after vaccination.

McMillan N, Rosenberg HJ, Anderson MP, Pal P, Stephenson K, Fehnel CR. Fatal Post COVID mRNA-Vaccine Associated Cerebral Ischemia. Neurohospitalist. 2023 Apr;13(2):156-158. doi: 10.1177/19418744221136898. Epub 2022 Dec 5. PMID: 37064937; PMCID: PMC10091442.

“24 hrs after receiving her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a 30-year-old female developed severe headache. Three weeks later she was admitted with subacute headache and confusion. Imaging initially showed scattered cortical thrombosis with an elevated opening pressure on lumbar puncture. An external ventricular drain was placed, but she continued to have elevated intracranial pressure. Ultimately, she required a hemicraniectomy, but intractable cerebral edema resulted in her death. Pathology was consistent with thrombosis and associated inflammatory response.”

In a clinical trial, one Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) such as this would have put a pause on the entire study and an investigation into why this happened and a call for risk mitigation measures to prevent the same complication from happening to more subjects. Ironically, this case reported at a Harvard hospital had no impact on Harvard University mandating vaccination from May 5, 2021, to March 5, 2024. The FAQ/consent form signed by some of the nations brightest students made no mention of fatal cerebral ischemia and thrombosis as a direct complication of COVID-19 vaccination. I wonder if the editors of Britannica will fairly record this paradoxical and dangerous time in university history.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

