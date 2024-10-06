Federal Responses to Pandemic and Natural Disasters Become Authoritarian

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It is becoming more clear that federal pandemic and disaster responses all over the world have taken on authoritarian positions indicating the government is in control and the populace must be held at back, desperate and helpless waiting for big brother to save the citizenry.

I appeared on Real America’s Voice Live from Studio 6 on Thursday October 3, 2024 and drew this observation on national TV as we watch horror and death play out in the affected areas of Hurricane Helene. Why did governments all over the world block live saving multidrug protocols for acute COVID-19? Is the same mindset in play for help in the Lahaina fire or in the states affected by Helene? In each case, government actions are working to stop people from helping others in a time of great need. Why?

Elon Musk posted on X and by Fox News on Instagram October 5, 2024, that in his view the government was actively blocking private relief effects. Many agree that something has gone deeply wrong in federal emergency management response.

If we have learned anything, we cannot rely on governments to rescue us. More and more Americans and people are taking matters into their own hands with food, water, and emergency medical kits from The Wellness Company in place BEFORE the next disaster.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org