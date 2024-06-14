By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Measurement of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is fundamental to the evaluation and management of COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes because it is a proxy for the genetic production of the dangerous antigen by the vaccine. Hopefully a direct measurement of whole blood or plasma Spike protein will be available soon. I have been disappointed in the protocols of “Long-COVID” clinics which ignore both vaccination and the Spike protein as determinants of the syndrome. Likewise, there are a multitude of peer-reviewed manuscripts on both long-COVID syndrome and vaccine injuries that fail to mention or measure any proxy of Spike protein present in the human body.

Dutcher et al, published from the “Building Optimal Antibodies Study” funded by the National Institute of Aging, published an analysis of vaccine side effect symptoms and physiological measures six days after mRNA injection. The results clearly showed that neutralizing antibodies against the Spike protein were related to both symptoms and physical signs including body temperature and heart rate. These relationships became stronger with the second shot.