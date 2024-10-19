By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The keto-carnivore craze among the health freedom community is notable. I have wondered if there are any risks of abandoning fruit and flavonoid-risk foods?

Jennings et al performed an analysis according to the “Flavodiet Score” in the UK Biobank Study in 121,986 participants. All-cause incident dementia cases were ascertained using data linkage to hospital inpatient records and death registries. Participants with a primary or secondary diagnosis of dementia were identified from hospital records or underlying or contributory cause of death from death registries using relevant ICD 9/10 codes.