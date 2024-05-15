As I mentioned last week in my post Bolstering Health & Liberty, the FLCCC began by treating COVID-19 and ultimately directed its attention to other critical areas of disease prevention and treatment. Today the institution “announced the launch of an expansive fellowship program designed to unify and amplify the powerful voices and scholarship of physicians, scientists and other leading health providers and researchers on a global stage. The first twelve senior fellows—all U.S based—have been named. The FLCCC will be announcing the international members of the senior fellowship program in the coming days.”

The FLCCC’s U.S.-based senior fellows include the following (in alphabetical order).

Kimberly Biss (MD), senior fellow, obstetrics & gynecology

Mary Talley Bowden (MD), senior fellow, otolaryngology and sleep medicine

Kristina Carman (ND, NT, IFM), senior fellow, nutritional & holistic health

Ryan Cole (MD), senior fellow, pathology

George Fareed (MD), senior fellow, family medicine

Suzanne Gazda (MD), senior fellow, brain health

Katarina (Kat) Lindley (DO, FACOFP), senior fellow, family medicine

Kirk Milhoan (MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP), senior fellow, pediatric cardiology

Elizabeth Mumper (MD, FAAP, IFMCP), senior fellow, pediatric education

Yusuf (JP) Saleeby (MD), senior fellow, functional & integrative medicine

Brian Tyson (MD, FHM), senior fellow, family medicine and urgent care

Jordan Vaughn (MD), senior fellow, microvascular disease

We are thrilled to see that this young institution has assembled such a great team in the U.S. and wish the FLCCC great success in fulfilling its mission.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE

