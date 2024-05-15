FLCCC Alliance Announces New International Senior Fellowship Program
Independent medical freedom institution continues to expand.
As I mentioned last week in my post Bolstering Health & Liberty, the FLCCC began by treating COVID-19 and ultimately directed its attention to other critical areas of disease prevention and treatment. Today the institution “announced the launch of an expansive fellowship program designed to unify and amplify the powerful voices and scholarship of physicians, scientists and other leading health providers and researchers on a global stage. The first twelve senior fellows—all U.S based—have been named. The FLCCC will be announcing the international members of the senior fellowship program in the coming days.”
The FLCCC’s U.S.-based senior fellows include the following (in alphabetical order).
Kimberly Biss (MD), senior fellow, obstetrics & gynecology
Mary Talley Bowden (MD), senior fellow, otolaryngology and sleep medicine
Kristina Carman (ND, NT, IFM), senior fellow, nutritional & holistic health
Ryan Cole (MD), senior fellow, pathology
George Fareed (MD), senior fellow, family medicine
Suzanne Gazda (MD), senior fellow, brain health
Katarina (Kat) Lindley (DO, FACOFP), senior fellow, family medicine
Kirk Milhoan (MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP), senior fellow, pediatric cardiology
Elizabeth Mumper (MD, FAAP, IFMCP), senior fellow, pediatric education
Yusuf (JP) Saleeby (MD), senior fellow, functional & integrative medicine
Brian Tyson (MD, FHM), senior fellow, family medicine and urgent care
Jordan Vaughn (MD), senior fellow, microvascular disease
We are thrilled to see that this young institution has assembled such a great team in the U.S. and wish the FLCCC great success in fulfilling its mission.
Would be great to be able to substitute organizations like this for the existing ones in charge. Mediical freedom of choice.
Love the FLCCC and am so thankful for their bravery throughout the Plandemic and up to today🙏🏻 I feel dumb asking but can you explain what this all means to a regular non-medical person like me? I just want to understand.