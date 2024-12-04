By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

For the past three years I have skipped the influenza vaccine and have noticed progressively fewer viral upper respiratory tract illnesses or common colds. In decades prior I had taken forty flu shots as requirements in medical school, residency, fellowship, and medical staff. Could the flu shot weaken or misdirect the immune system on a regular basis?

In 2012, Cowling et al performed a prospective, double-blind randomized placebo controlled trial in children ages 6-15 years to who received either the 2008–2009 seasonal trivalent influenza inactivated vaccine (TIV; 0.5 mL Vaxigrip; Sanofi Pasteur) or placebo. The results were stunning. While summer and winter colds were not statistically different, proven viral infections within two weeks of the shot confirmed by PCR testing were 4.4-fold greater in those who took the flu shot.