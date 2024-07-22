FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 22, 2024

Science, Public Health Policy & the Law Relaunches with Expanded Features and Renewed Commitment to Narrative-Free, Ethical Science

July 22, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA. The editorial board of Science, Public Health Policy & the Law is thrilled to announce a complete renewal and today's relaunch of our journal's website. Supported by contributions from the McCullough Foundation, The Westreich Foundation, MWGFD, IPAK-EDU, and others, our new platform now offers a seamless experience with papers available as readable, online full-text papers and PDFs.

A New Era for Ethical Science

This relaunch represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide a platform for narrative-free, objective science. James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, and an international assembly of ethical physicians and scientists are committed to advancing science that prioritizes truth and integrity over profit and narrative control.

Our journal stands firm against the influence of censors and advertisers, publishing manuscripts that pass rigorous peer review in diverse areas, including clinical science, public health, policy, law, ethics, diagnostics, and mind science. This platform is dedicated to rational discourse and independent scientific inquiry.

Institutional Review Board and World Society for Ethical Science

In conjunction with the relaunch, IPAK-EDU has established a 35-member Institutional Review Board. The board ensures respect for human subjects' rights and the protection of patient privacy, reinforcing our commitment to ethical science.

Subscribing to the journal also enrolls members in The World Society for Ethical Science (WSES), an organization dedicated to safeguarding objective science. Members receive updates on scientific advancements, discounts on events, voting rights, and opportunities to run for office, fostering a global community of ethical scientists.

Editorial Insights from Leadership

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, Editor-in-Chief, emphasizes that the relaunch aims to secure a forum that celebrates rational discourse and independent science. "Gone is the focus on increasing pharmaceutical profits. Our journal publishes unbiased, valid observations and analyses, ensuring that crucial findings reach the scientific community and the public."

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Clinical Section Editor, highlights the journal's role in countering the influence of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. "Our mission is to publish independent, unbiased research. With over 20 years of experience as Editor-in-Chief at major journals, I promise the highest degree of editorial integrity, ensuring that every submission is rigorously reviewed and conclusions are well-supported by data."

Explore the New Website

We invite scientists, physicians, and the public to explore the new website, join the WSES, and support the movement toward ethical science. Share this news to help us build the largest society dedicated to objective science.

For more information and to explore the new website, visit Science, Public Health Policy & the Law.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Editor-in-Chief

IPAK/IPAK-EDU LLC

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Clinical Section Editor

The McCullough Foundation

—

For press inquiries, please contact:

journal@ipak-edu.org

+1 833-497-1110