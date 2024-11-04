I just stumbled across the following Tweet by former Pharma CEO & convicted felon, Martin Skhreli:

I confess that I have long thought Shkreli’s brand of villainy to have a certain seductive charm in its brazen frankness. In a world in which most bad guys try to mask their greed and self-serving endeavors with phony expressions of “caring” and “serving” their customers, Shkreli has the chutzpah to raise the price of the antiparasitic drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750.00 (USD) per pill shortly after he acquired the manufacturing license for his Turing Pharmaceuticals.

His antics in 2017, when he was convicted of securities fraud, were especially flamboyant. Shkreli said he was delighted with the outcome and described his prosecution as "a witch hunt of epic proportions".

On September 13, 2017, his bail was revoked after he posted an offer on Facebook of $5,000 for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair, which the judge perceived as solicitation to assault. Shkreli's also suggested in a post that he was planning to clone Hillary Clinton.

Recently, Shkreli has tried to package himself as a mature citizen who is concerned for the well-being of the Republic, though it’s possible that his praise for the FDA and his criticism of RFK, Jr. is tongue in cheek. At any rate, it strikes me as highly entertaining that the FDA has found a stalwart defender in the person of Martin Shkreli, who for a while relished his reputation as the most hated man in America.

