By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine in 2006 progressing to Gardasil 9, a 9-valent vaccine, for use in children as young as 9 years old in December 2014. The CDC recommends the HPV vaccine as part of the routine vaccination schedule for children ages 11–12, but it can be given as early as age 9. The vaccine is also recommended for adults up to age 26, and in 2018 the FDA expanded the age range to include adults up to age 45.

Adcock R, Kang H, Castle PE, et al. Population-Based Incidence of Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Across 14 Years of HPV Vaccination. JAMA Oncol. Published online July 25, 2024. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2024.2673

Adcock et al obtained data from January 1, 2007, to December 31, 2020, from the New Mexico HPV Pap Registry (NMHPVPR), the only comprehensive US statewide monitoring system for cervical cancer prevention. Over fourteen years through which the HPV vaccination should have had a population effect, the results are disappointing for the higher grades of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia 2 and 3, which are findings from a cervical biopsy that indicates abnormal cells on the cervix's surface. It's also known as high-grade or moderate dysplasia (CIN-2) and carcinoma in situ (CIN-3). CIN 2/3 is usually caused by infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

The vaccine may be failing due to resistant strains, lack of compliance, or other reasons. It is possible that any favorable vaccine trend is overwhelmed by more intensive screening efforts. The main point for parents is not to be falsely reassured—HPV vaccination fails to protect against CIN-2 and CIN-3 on a population basis. So pelvic exams and PAP smears are necessary for sexually active teens and young women.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

