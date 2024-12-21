Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
4

Government-Run Indiscriminate Mass Animal Depopulation for H5N1 Bird Flu Must End

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on CDM with Bill Quinn
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Dec 21, 2024
5
4
Share
Transcript

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As outlined in the McCullough Foundation production Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering, since H5N1 bird flu clade 2.3.4.4b was detected in the United States a few years ago, many millions of chickens have been culled in a failed attempt to prevent spread.

Three studies demonstrate that a substantial number of chickens can survive H5N1 infection and will thus obtain natural immunity against the virus, helping to limit future spread:

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control et al:

Pantin-Jackwood et al:

Kayali et al:

Thus, reassessment of the government mass animal depopulation protocols for H5N1 bird flu is urgently needed. It would not be surprising if the government attempts to mandate mass culling of cattle and other animals in the near future, resulting in a meat supply shortages and sharp price increases. This should be avoided at all costs as the risks far outweigh the benefits.

Please enjoy my interview with Bill Quinn on CDM.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following the McCullough Foundation and Nicolas Hulscher on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
Breaking Public Health Developments: H5N1 Emergency, 'Disease X' as Malaria, Widespread Spike Protein Poisoning, and Vaccine Propaganda
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Ramifications of the California Bird Flu Emergency Declaration
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Congo Disease X Mystery Solved--It's Malaria, Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Throwing Everything at RFK and Team Trump
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
What is Long-COVID?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Cumulative Toxicity of mRNA Injections
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
How to Interpret Your Spike Antibody Levels
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Reckless H5N1 Bird Flu Gain-of-Function Experiments Must Be Shut Down
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH