Government-Run Indiscriminate Mass Animal Depopulation for H5N1 Bird Flu Must End

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As outlined in the McCullough Foundation production Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering, since H5N1 bird flu clade 2.3.4.4b was detected in the United States a few years ago, many millions of chickens have been culled in a failed attempt to prevent spread.

Three studies demonstrate that a substantial number of chickens can survive H5N1 infection and will thus obtain natural immunity against the virus, helping to limit future spread:

Thus, reassessment of the government mass animal depopulation protocols for H5N1 bird flu is urgently needed. It would not be surprising if the government attempts to mandate mass culling of cattle and other animals in the near future, resulting in a meat supply shortages and sharp price increases. This should be avoided at all costs as the risks far outweigh the benefits.

