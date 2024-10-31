ZeroHedge just published a compilation of Kamala Harris ads that gave me the profoundest misgivings about American society I have ever felt. One ad explicitly appeals to America’s apparent legion of repressed housewives who stage a secret rebellion against their tyrant husbands at the voting booths. The ad manages to depict men, women, and marriage at their worst and unhappiest.

Another ad depicts a young man watching pornography and masturbating when a cardboard cutout of a “conservative Republican man” intrudes and exhorts him to stop abusing himself.

Students of history and political philosophy are familiar with the longstanding perception that a long period of material prosperity inevitably leads to the decay of morals and manners. As Gibbon elegantly put it in his History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, “prosperity ripened the principle of decay.”

However, I suspect that even the most libertine of Roman patricians would never propose that the state explicitly appeal to family discord, resentment, and private vices. Thus, it seems to me that the Kamala Harris ads mark a new low in the political history of Western Civilization.

Watching the ads, I wondered if the ad agency people who created them have an accurate understanding of the mental habits of more than half of the American people. Do these ads really appeal to millions of Americans? If so, I can only conclude that I have possessed the poorest conceivable understanding of the people around me.

It reminds me of a terrifying scene in Marcel Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past when Charles Swann receives an anonymous letter telling him that his beloved girlfriend, Odette de Crecy, is essentially a prostitute who sexually consorts with multiple men and women. Upon reading the letter, Swann is struck with the nauseating thought that he really doesn’t know anyone—that everyone is merely presenting to him a facade or persona.

I hope and pray the election outcome will reveal that the Harris ads are falling flat, and that over half the American people aren’t as horrible as the ad creators estimate.

Housewife secretly rebels against her tyrant husband by voting for imbecile woman.

Those with a strong stomach may consider viewing the compilation and commentary Kamala Harris' Bizarre Marketing Campaign Appeals To The Worst In Humanity.

Share