By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Frustrated patients from all over the world are seeking doctors who will measure antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein because they want to gain a sense of the degree of exposure they have had from the viral infection, vaccination, or both.

Hamzaraj et al using an assay with an upper limit of >2500 BAU/ml found many vaccinated with levels above that threshold and relatively few unvaccinated. The antibody concentrations were so different that using a receiver operating characteristic curve, the test did well in distinguishing the two groups.