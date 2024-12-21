Have Long-COVID? Know Your Spike Antibody Levels
Unvaccinated, Vaccinated Easily Separated by Antibody Results
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Frustrated patients from all over the world are seeking doctors who will measure antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein because they want to gain a sense of the degree of exposure they have had from the viral infection, vaccination, or both.
Hamzaraj et al using an assay with an upper limit of >2500 BAU/ml found many vaccinated with levels above that threshold and relatively few unvaccinated. The antibody concentrations were so different that using a receiver operating characteristic curve, the test did well in distinguishing the two groups.
