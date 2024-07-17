By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was recently asked to give a few comments at a naturopathic meeting conducted by one of the nation’s leading naturopaths. I was forewarned there was going to be a direction in the material presented and comments towards natural solutions to potentially replace lipid lowering prescription medications, specifically, statins.

As a cardiologist who will get calls in the middle of the night for unstable angina, heart attacks, and cardiac arrests, I told the audience there are risks in stopping statins. Many looked both concerned and surprised.